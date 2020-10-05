LJP President Chirag Paswan lashed out at the Chief Minister after he refused to contest elections in Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar with the NDA. He said that Nitish Kumar has never been focused on development in Bihar. His entire focus was on remaining the CM of Bihar.

Chirag Paswan told PTI-language that the anti-incumbency against Lalu Prasad Yadav faced in Bihar in 2005, a bigger anti-incumbency against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chirag said that Nitish Kumar never thought of Bihar’s development. Lakhs of migrant laborers were ignored in the time of the flood and in the Corona period. No plans were made for these.

Bihar has not ruled, it has decided to be proud

Lok Janshakti Party President Chirag Paswan has written an open letter to the workers after the decision to try his luck alone in the Bihar Assembly elections. Through this letter, Chirag Paswan has encouraged the workers and said that we will fight and win. Referring to contesting elections alone, he said that this decision has been taken to not rule Bihar. In his letter to the workers, Chirag Paswan said that with the blessings of father and mother and all of you, there is still a long way to go. Still need to get more experience. Referring to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, he said that Papa has always said never to panic by walking alone. If the way and purpose is right then millions of people will come with you.

He said that this is a very important moment in the history of Bihar. There is a question of life and death of 12 crore Biharis, because now we have no more time to lose. A single vote given to a JDU candidate will force your child to flee tomorrow. But at the same time Chirag Paswan believes that it is not easy to walk alone in the Bihar Assembly elections. The party president said that the path of Lok Janshakti Party is not easy, but we will fight and win also. Appealing to all party leaders and workers, he said that he should stand firmly with the party. Give full strength to the candidate who is contesting on the election symbol of the party. Chirag said that he is part of the father and will never give up from the circumstances. This decision of us is not to rule Bihar but to take pride.