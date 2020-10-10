Deeply saddened by the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan fell insensitive after setting fire to his funeral pyre. The 37-year-old MP has broken down since his father Ram Vilas Paswan breathed his last at a hospital in Delhi. Chirag appeared like a dutiful son always engaged in his father’s service.

Chirag was also seen cutting his father’s hair while the saloon was closed during the lockdown. Chirag, who spent most of his time near his bed in the hospital while his father Paswan was ill, took the astonishing decision to single-handedly raise the flag against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Even when Prime Minister Modi went to his Delhi residence to pay homage to the late leader, Chirag could not stop his tears. Chirag also cried a lot on Saturday morning, when BJP MP and former minister Ramkripal Yadav, who knew him since childhood, reached his home in Patna.

Yadav also got filled with eyes and both of them stood holding each other for a long time. Chirag fainted after offering his father a fire at Digha Ghat on the banks of the Ganges, but one of his relatives caught him and he survived falling to the ground. A source close to the family said, he is out of danger. Perhaps due to mental stress and standing in hot and humid weather for hours.