LJP National President and MP Chirag Paswan has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and encouragement in the hour of Darun’s grief. On Sunday, he tweeted that heartfelt gratitude for the cooperation done by the respected Prime Minister in his last visit to Papa. Sir, you asked for all arrangements for Papa’s last visit. As a son I am going through a difficult time. Both courage and courage have grown with you. May your blessings and affection always remain.

At the same time, former Chief Minister and ‘we’ chief Jitan Ram Manjhi will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get Ram Vilas Paswan the Bharat Ratna. They will soon take time to meet the two in this regard. It may be noted that Jeetan Ram Manjhi has also sent a letter demanding the award of Bharat Ratna to Ram Vilas Paswan to President Ram Nath Kovind. Manjhi considers Ram Vilas Paswan as his elder brother.

The ancestral village and Paswan will go to Varanasi’s urn

The ashes of the late Ram Vilas Paswan will be taken to the town of Banni and Banaras in his native village, Khagaria. Ram Vilas Paswan’s younger brother and MP Pashupati Paras said that the bone will be flown at Phultaura Ghat near our village Shaharbani. In childhood, Ram Vilas Paswan crossed this river and went to his school. At that time there was no bridge. We will also flow on the Ganges coast of Banaras. Said that the family members are considering taking the urn to more places. It will be fixed in a day or two.

12 Janpath Memorial to be declared

Ram Vilas Paswan’s younger brother Pashupati Paras has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Paswan’s residence at 12 Janpath should be declared a memorial. Ram Vilas Paswan had been in this residence continuously since 1989. He was very fond of this house. He decorated the house with a lot of heart. Said that the second Ambedkar of the country was Ram Vilas Paswan. Ram Vilas Paswan has also demanded Bharat Ratna Award. Here, the party office who loved the late Paswan from all over the state kept coming throughout the day on Sunday and paid floral tribute to his portrait.