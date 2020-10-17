new Delhi: LJP President Chirag Paswan once again said that BJP and LJP will form a new Bihar. Actually, BJP has nominated Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh as candidate from Jamui assembly seat. Chirag announced the support of Shreyasi Singh. Along with this, he instructed the workers of his party to help Shreyasi.

Chirag Paswan tweeted, “A lot of best wishes to BJP’s younger sister Shreyashi Singh from Jamui assembly. Appeal to all LJP workers to help Shreyashi. Only BJP candidates and LJP candidates together will create a new Bihar. A single vote given to JDU will force teachers to eat sticks. “

Significantly, even after separating from NDA, Chirag Paswan is constantly talking about supporting BJP in Bihar elections. At the same time, BJP has clearly said that the one who is fighting together in the NDA is our partner. While BJP is claiming to form a government in Bihar under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, Chirag Paswan claims that BJP and LJP will form government after the election.

BJP told Chirag ‘vote cut’

Chirag Paswan said that he is like Hanuman for PM Modi and PM lives in his heart. So they do not have to put a photo of PM. After Chirag Paswan’s statement, the BJP responded by saying clearly that the LJP is like a vote-cut party in Bihar elections.

