Chiquis Rivera 37-year-old, he was honest again in front of his millions of fans after remembering his mother Jenni Rivera in his tenth anniversaryso he wrote a very moving letter where he makes it clear that he still misses her, but also the more time passes, the more it hurts.

And it is that for those who do not know, when Chiquis Rivera lost her mother, both women were angry about a scandal involving Esteban Loaiza, who according to had an adventure with the eldest daughter of the Diva de la Bandawhich caused a distance.

“3,650 days without you. How!!? When?? Why!!!? …. I can’t sleep I can’t understand how we got here… but I thank God for help us. It’s 1:41 am PST… and 10 years ago today at this exact time you were flying and I was in Vegas missing you. I felt you… and I’ll never forget the pain my heart felt that night. It’s similar to what I’m feeling right now. I foolishly thought it would have been a little easier today, because it’s been 10 years, but somehow it weighs heavier. Just knowing that I’ve lived 10 whole years without you, hurts. I miss you like crazy.. … and it seems that this will never change. I need my mom. I need your guidance. Your hugs. Your help,” says part of the letter.

And it is that every year Chiquis Rivera shares either a message or an unpublished photo of her mother on each death anniversary, but on this occasion she wanted to make it as special as possible, although it was somewhat painful, since she could not say goodbye to her before the terrifying plane crash

“God, continue to give my siblings and me the strength to get through this life. Mommy, no matter how many years pass or what happens, I PROMISE to myself to continue to protect, guide, and hold my siblings together. I know how important that was to you… and I know that it is the best way I can honor your memory and your legacy. Today I celebrate you… your graduation to a better life, the woman you were, are and continue to be in this world. What an honor to be your firstborn Thank you. Fly high… Fly free… Fly my White Dove. I will love you forever,” concludes the Latin Grammy winner.