The book of Chiquis Rivera 36-year-old titled Unstoppable has already gone on sale where he narrates not only what he has had to face to get to where he is, but also talks about his relationship with Lorenzo Méndez who is being very supported at the moment for this reason.

And it is that Internet users do not agree that Chiquis Rivera wants to talk about the grupero singer despite the fact that he has never said anything about her, so they are upset because they believe that Jenni Rivera’s daughter wants to take advantage of the negative that she had with the artist.

“Lorenzo lives here in El Paso, Texas, Lorenzo. He has never spoken ill of La chiquis, not even because she was on the loose a few days after she left her,” “Disgruntled woman, don’t become famous for Lorenzo’s little things, he doesn’t even mention you, only you It happens,” Internet users write to Chiquis Rivera.

For those who do not know, in 2020 the couple ended their relationship and although many thought that both would end up as friends, things were not like that, because little by little details of why they ended began to come out, so the problem was becoming getting bigger and bigger.

In case it was, things became more controversial when Chiquis Rivera, weeks after getting divorced, was seen with the businessman MR. Tempo with whom she was seen in an affectionate attitude, for which the press immediately questioned her, and that is that Lorenzo Mendez He pointed out that he was still in love with her, although things went wrong later.

And it is that it began to be said that there was domestic violence, even Jhonny younger brother of Chiquis Rivera, revealed that he had witnessed an attitude of violence by his former brother-in-law with the interpreter of Between Bottles, which is why he does not want it.

It is worth mentioning that Chiquis Rivera has always been considered a controversial woman, but thanks to this she has given her career more popularity, since more than one wants to know what happens in the diva of this singer.

