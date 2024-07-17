In the Chamber, the congressman denies involvement with militias; Domingos Brazão, the congressman’s brother, also gave testimony

The federal deputy Chiquinho Coat of Arms (no party-RJ) said this Monday (16.Jul.2024) that it is a “victim” of the accusation of being one of the masterminds behind the murder of the councilwoman Marielle Franco (Psol-RJ). The congressman has been in prison since March 24 after an operation by the PF (Federal Police) authorized by STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“I am not involved in anything. Me or my family. We are victims of an accusation, unfortunately, of a confessed defendant to obtain benefits from Justice”said in testimony by videoconference to the Ethics Council of the Chamber of Deputies. The congressman is facing proceedings that could revoke his mandate.

The statement refers to former military police officer Ronnie Lessa, who, in a plea bargain with the PF, confessed to having executed Marielle and her driver, Anderson Gomes, in 2018.

Lessa indicated that the brothers Brazão, Chiquinho and Domingos – counselor of the TCE-RJ (Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro) – were the masterminds behind the crime. The motive was allegedly land conflicts.

In the Chamber, Chiquinho said that Domingos and he are so “victims” as the councilwoman. The TCE-RJ advisor, who is also in prison for alleged involvement in the crime, spoke to the panel earlier. He was nominated by his brother’s defense.

“We are, in fact, victims, unfortunately, just like councilwoman Marielle and her family, who suffered. It’s impossible to even imagine, to calculate, because I have my children, I have a daughter who is more or less Marielle’s age, so it’s impossible to even imagine a situation like this.”declared Chiquinho.

The congressman also said he had a relationship “wonderful” with Marielle.

“The relationship with Marielle was wonderful, it wasn’t good. I’m saying it here and affirming it. Marielle would come over to chat with us, talk, and always ask for a little chewing gum. When she made her speeches, she often spoke to me.”he stated.

RELATIONSHIP WITH MILITIAS AND RIVALDO

Like Domingos, Chiquinho told the Ethics Council that he has no involvement with militias in Rio. He said, however, that he has “knowledge” that these groups exist.

“I know that there are militias in Rio de Janeiro, just as there is drug trafficking”said Chiquinho. “Thank God I never asked permission to enter any community, whether drug trafficking or militia”he declared.

The deputy told the panel that he does not know Rivaldo Barbosa, former head of the Rio de Janeiro Civil Police, who was arrested for allegedly participating in the murder plan and trying to obstruct the investigations.

In his hearing, Domingos said that “Never” was personally with Rivaldo. On Monday (15.Jul), Rivaldo, in turn, also gave testimony to the Ethics Council as Chiquinho’s witness. He denied knowing the Brazão brothers.

The 3 became defendants on June 18 in the Supreme Court. The Court accepted a complaint from the PGR (Attorney General’s Office).

PROCESS IN THE CHAMBER

On April 10, the Chamber upheld, by 277 votes in favor and 129 votes against, the arrest of Chiquinho Brazão. It passed by a narrow margin, as 257 votes in favor were needed to maintain it.

The Ethics Council is analyzing the request for the deputy’s impeachment, presented by the PSOL and instituted in April.

The process is in the evidence analysis phase. During this period, witnesses are heard, and the rapporteurdeputy Jack Rocha (PT-ES), may request documents.

On Tuesday (9th July), invited by the rapporteur, the council heard the deputy Tarcisio Motta (Psol-RJ).

The rapporteur is expected to present the report on the process in August, when Congress returns from recess. The congresswoman may recommend the impeachment or temporary suspension of Chiquinho.

The opinion must be voted on by the Ethics Council and then ratified by the plenary of the Chamber with at least 257 votes.