The Argentine team continues to party. End 2022 being world champion and planning for the future is already beginning. Although there is unanimity regarding the will to renew Lionel Scaloni’s contract, it has not yet been signed and Claudio Tapia spoke about the missing details.
“I have no doubt that Scaloni will continue to be the DT. We are both men of our word, we shook hands and the ‘Yeah‘. He went on a trip because of a passport issue for one of his children and when he returns to the country we will talk, as we did until yesterday, ”he declared when asked by the press.
On the other hand, Chiqui recalled that 99% of the people did not agree with the decision to give Scaloni the position as coach. “Time has shown that we were not wrong. Three titles in a year and eight months. Football has shown that we can be happy, believe in someone and do things better, all together,” he added.
Finally, the leader revealed an intimacy about what was experienced in Qatar and that showed that they were convinced that they were going to win the World Cup. “As each team goes through phases, you have to communicate with private flights in case you get lost and have to return, but we We never called Aerolíneas Argentinas, because we knew we were going to return after December 18. We knew we were going to be world champions,” he said.
