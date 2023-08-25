The government plans to extend waivers by a year on restrictions that prevent companies from exporting semiconductors and advanced chip-making machinery to China, according to US officials. The decision comes as rumors in the industry highlight the possible long-term damage such controls could do to companies doing business in the Asian country. The Nikkei Asia news agency said the United States plans to extend exemptions for companies such as Samsung, SK Hynix and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, whose current exemptions expire in October. As early as June, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was considering extending those exemptions. This extension would allow chipmakers to expand their operations in China by importing manufacturing equipment and materials from the United States.

The US administration is considering extending export controls to a wider range of products, including more advanced AI chips. Colette Kress, chief financial officer of Nvidia, said during an earnings conference that the company believes that the restrictions currently in place are meeting their intended goal. However, Kress stressed that any restrictions that prevent the sale of data center graphics processing units (GPUs) in China in the long term “will cause a permanent loss of opportunity for US industry to compete and lead in one of the largest markets of the world”. The executive also added that Nvidia does not anticipate that further export restrictions will have an immediate and material impact on the company’s financial results. The US restrictions have prompted Nvidia to revise its high-end product offerings aimed at the Chinese market. Current restrictions prohibit the export of silicon with a chip-to-chip data transfer rate of 600GB/s or higher.