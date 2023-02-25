The crisis of semiconductors appears to have subsided, with automakers learning to manage their supply chain by stemming shortages of chips. In some cases, pre-emergency production levels have been returned to while in others efforts are being made to minimize disruptions in the factories, focusing on the most profitable cars to manage the declining volumes. And so while the chip crisis seems to be able to be managed more easily, a price war is on the horizon that could soon involve several car brands.

With the increase in production and stocks, some brands have begun to focus on a more aggressive commercial policy, increasing competition within the automotive industry. With the energy crisis and the global situation, potential customers seem to be less and less willing to invest in cars and for this reason the four-wheel brands are trying to exploit the potential of their models by cutting price lists in some cases. However, the outlook is better than a few months ago, as underlined by Carlos Tavares who spoke on the issue of semiconductors and pressure on the cost of cars.

“The situation continues to improve”, explained the number one of Stellantis – “Over the last six months we have been able to maintain a very significant level of production. There has been a significant easing in demand but we can afford to avoid price cuts in the short term as the backlog is still full for a few months. We have clear signs that there is a rebalancing between supply and demand, so it is to be expected that pricing power will be under pressure for the next few quarters. The good news is that supply is back, so we have an overall potential profitable volume increase.”

The same number one as Stellantis then we didn’t want to make a prediction on what will happen in the second half of 2023, talking about how unpredictable it can be: “For the second half of the year, everything that will arrive in terms of order acquisition and trends will be positive. It is too early to make any solid predictions as the market is volatile. Should there be some erosion of pricing power, the challenge for us will be to reduce total production costs faster. We are a company known to be quite strong in cost management”.