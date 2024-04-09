The Eucharist and the potato chip, that's why it's a blasphemous commercial

If you were sure of the quality and of your brand, the word would be enough (as the Carosello said about the famous «intestinal-regulating candy»), but evidently for the “chips” born from the Italian genius of two friends, Alfredo Moratti and Andrea Romanò (and for this reason call with flight of fancy “Amica Chips”), there is a need for more. More precisely, to try to exploit the most intimate sphere of possible consumers, which is not what one might suppose (talking about chips), but religious sentiment. And what don't you do to sell them, chips.



These are the facts: on Youtube you can find the new “regress advertising” by Amica Chips, in which, over the notes of Schubert's Ave Maria played on the organ, the candid novices prepare to receive the Eucharist from the hands of the priest. Meanwhile in the sacristy the mother superior has noticed that the pyx in the tabernacle is empty of hosts. The scene returns to the church while the first novice receives the body of Christ which, however, if you look closely, is a potato chip: so crunchy (here is the advertising message) that it resonates in the aisles with a surprising crunch, and so good (second message) that the nun smiles, her eyes widening with pleasure and the astonished priest discovers the pyx filled with chips. At that point everyone's gazes converge on the culprit, the corpulent superior who, sitting in the sacristy, is also crunching away, swallowing chips from the advertised package, while a voice recites “Friend Chips, the divine daily”.

This is the digital version of the commercial, while on television channels, at the request of the same networks, two other more toned-down versions are broadcast: one in which we cannot see what the priest offers, thus remaining in ambiguity, and another in which the priest instead offers a real host. Nothing new, in short, just the refrain of hackneyed provocations, in which it is thought that selling rhymes with offending. And that the most fertile ground for offense is precisely religious belief. The infamous slogan «He who loves me follow me» and «He who loves me follow me» belongs to the past millennium (early seventies).You will have no other jeans but me», needless to say, advertising for the Jesus Jeans line, followed closely by an infinite series of banal attempts to sell all sorts of products using Christian symbols.

Therefore, if the brand of crisps wanted to be noticed, it had to raise its game and so it went further, crossing the boundaries of good taste and above all legality.. Because here we are not talking about quite funny puns, but about making fun of the consecrated Host, which is the Blessed Sacrament. Certainly (we want to believe it), the creators of the advert do not know the matter and acted out of resounding ignorance, rather than conscious blasphemy, but nothing justifies such a lack, especially in an era in which it is now clear that coexistence between peoples it works only where respect is mutual for any confession. Aiart, the association of Catholic radio and television viewers created to protect the values ​​of freedom and dignity of every person, has asked for the advert to be suspended, reporting it to the Institute of Advertising self-discipline. It's funny that the advertising agency defends itself by accusing itself, in fact, of having copied: «It wants to represent, without any religious misunderstandings, a fictional situation – we read in a note – already abundantly covered in cinematography and advertising» .In short, ignorant and also unoriginal? Among other things, the most obvious message is that the lover of fried snacks, the Mother Superior, is grossly overweight and also not very smart. Are chips fattening and bad for you? Go back, Friend Chips.

*Journalist for the newspaper Avvenire