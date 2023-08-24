Nvidia has once again amazed the stock market. The American semiconductor group far exceeded expectations with the quarterly results it presented on Wednesday after the stock market closed and its forecast for the coming months. It owes this to its strong position in the market for chips suitable for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

The share price rose by more than 8 percent in after-hours trading. Since the beginning of the year, the value of Nvidia shares has more than tripled. At the end of May, the company’s stock market value exceeded the one trillion dollar mark for the first time, and the market capitalization is currently almost 1.2 trillion dollars. Nvidia is one of only five American companies with a thirteen-digit stock market value. The others are Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet. Nvidia is now worth more than eight times its competitor Intel.

Nvidia had already amazed the financial markets when it presented its previous quarterly figures in May. At that time, the company predicted sales of $11.0 billion for the next three months, while analysts had expected an average of $7.2 billion. One analyst commented, “What can we say other than just WOW.”

Gold rush mood erupted around AI

The figures now presented are once again well above the forecast given at the time. Revenue was $13.5 billion, twice the level a year ago. Net income more than quadrupled to $6.2 billion.







This time, too, Nvidia gave a much better than expected forecast for the next quarter. The group expects sales of $16.0 billion – more than double the previous year’s figure of $5.9 billion. Analysts had expected an average of $ 12.6 billion.

ChatGPT electrifies the digital world. This calls a number of new players on the plan – but the old tech giants are not sleeping either. Meanwhile, Meta, Tesla, and Spotify stocks are up again.

Since the introduction of the ChatGPT language model developed by the American company Open AI, a gold rush around AI has erupted in the technology industry. Nvidia benefits from this because the company’s powerful chips, which can execute calculation steps in parallel, are well suited for complex AI applications. CEO Jensen Huang now said: “A new computer era has begun.”