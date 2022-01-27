Dhe data center business drove growth at chip giant Intel in the past quarter. Revenue grew 3 percent year-on-year to $20.5 billion as Intel announced after the US stock market closed on Wednesday. The group thus exceeded the expectations of the analysts. Bottom line, the quarterly profit fell by 21 percent to 4.6 billion dollars.

The need for capacities in data centers has been increasing for years – the growth has accelerated even further during the corona pandemic. Intel is one of the vendors benefiting from this. Quarterly sales at the store increased 20 percent to $7.3 billion. At the same time, the operating result fell by almost 17 percent to $1.73 billion.

In the business with PC processors, revenues fell by seven percent to 10.1 billion dollars. The division’s operating profit fell 23 percent to just under $3.5 billion. The PC market experienced a strong upswing during the corona pandemic – but there was a setback at the end of last year, partly due to global component bottlenecks.

Intel shares fell 2.30 percent in after-hours trading.