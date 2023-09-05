admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/05/2023 – 1:58 pm

The British manufacturer of microchips Arm, a subsidiary of the Japanese SoftBank, expects a valuation of up to 52 billion dollars (almost R$ 260 billion) with its listing on the New York Stock Exchange, according to documents published on Tuesday (5).

Arm expects to raise between 4.5 and 5.2 billion dollars (between R$ 23 and R$ 26 billion), which would be one of the most important operations of its kind in the technology sector in recent years, since the IPO of Alibaba on Wall Street in 2014, which brought the retailer $25 billion.

The decision comes moments after an attempted purchase by Nvidia, worth US$40 billion (R$206 billion at the time quotation), failed in February 2022 due to “regulatory problems”.

The company has nearly 6,000 employees and reported revenues of US$2.7 billion (R$13.5 billion) in 2023.

Arm faces some risks linked to its dependence on the Chinese market and international tensions in recent years over the strategic semiconductor sector, particularly between Washington and Beijing.

The global technology sector is currently moving around the euphoria for generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), a field in which Arm hopes to play a strategic role.

According to specialized vehicles, many technology giants such as Nvidia, Apple, Samsung Electronics and Intel would be interested in investing in Arm when the company goes public.

– Range and numbers –

Arm expects to place at least 95.5 million shares at a price of US$47 to US$51 (between R$233.00 and R$253.00). In case of strong demand, the number of shares could reach 102.5 million.

Softbank will continue to be the majority shareholder and will retain 90.6% of the shares, a percentage that could drop to 89.9% if the company places the maximum number of securities considered for the IPO operation on the market.

The company will maintain its headquarters in Cambridge and, in the future, is open to the possibility of also operating on the London Stock Exchange, where it was until it was bought by Softbank in 2016.

The company is a world reference in the design of semiconductors, later manufactured under license for the global smartphone market.

Its processors were used in the manufacture of “more than 99% of smartphones in the world” in 2022, assures the company, which estimates that “about 70% of the world’s population uses products” based on its technology.

Founded in 1990, the company plans to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “Arm”.