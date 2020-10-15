‘That he is melancholic and needs affection and understanding.’ That means the word chipil, according to the dictionary of the Spanish of Mexico (DEM). That is, that person who, because he is sensitive or sad, wants to receive affection or be cuddled. After six months living in the middle of a pandemic that has changed our lives, it is not uncommon for us to notice a heavy heart, a desire to cry and little motivation. That’s being cool.

In another sense, the DEM explains that this adjective – of Nahuatl origin – refers to someone who ‘is sad or melancholic, especially women when they are pregnant or children when their mother is pregnant’. “That boy is cool; It must be that his mother is waiting ”. The short dictionary of Mexicanisms of Guido Gomez de Silva He says that ‘it is a child who suffers discomfort because the woman who raises him is pregnant’. According to the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy (DRAE), chípil is a ‘weaned child who becomes ill’. One can also get achipilarse, that is, ‘A child gets sick when weaning him (because the mother is pregnant)’. It is one of those words that describe something so particular that – as far as we know – it does not exist in another language.

In its Indigenous lexicon in Mexican Spanish, the Spanish nationalized Mexican linguist and philologist Juan M. Lope Blanc affirms that “indigenisms of an affective nature – meliorative or pejorative – we have gathered few”. Words like chipil stand out, of course. But also: cuate (twin brother or close friend), mitotero (who is boisterous and friend of parties and entertainment), chilpayate (young child), escuincle (person who is in the period of childhood) or achichincle (person who unconditionally accompanies another, adoring him and obeying him in everything).

The dictionary of the Colegio de México explains that in three entities of the country – San Luis Potosí, Tabasco and Yucatán – this word is used to describe the youngest of the children. “Danielito is the chípil.” Although to refer to the smallest of the family we have the word ‘Benjamin‘. This expression has its origin in the biblical character Benjamin, the youngest of the twelve sons of Jacob. We cannot deny that the rivalry between the older brother and the younger brother is universal and has been recounted over and over again in The Bible, in Roman myths or in European and Russian narrative folklore.

We can also find this motif in the Popol Vuh and Nahua mythology. In fact, the sibling rivalry syndrome is widespread in the Mesoamerican region. In ancient Mayan mythology, the most relevant antecedent on sibling rivalry is found in the Quiché book Popol Vuh, in the story that deals with “the rivalry between Hunahpú and Ixbalanqué, sons of Xquic, with their older brothers – Hunbatz and Hunchouén – conflict that ends with the defeat of the latter, whom the former turn into monkeys through an act of cunning and magic ”, explains José Alejo García, member of the Center for Mayan Studies of the Philological Research Institute of the UNAM.

The word comes from the Nahuatl tzípitl and, according to The Chilangonario: Survival vocabulary for visitors to Mexico City, is an adjective to describe someone who is “sick, sad, weak, downcast, requiring care or pampering.” According to some studies of the yutoazteca – Amerindian linguistic family originating in the southern United States and Mexico, among which Nahuatl and Comanche stand out – the word “chipil is among several that are related to diseases and fever,” explains Karen Dakin in her study Yuto-Aztec composition in Nahuatl: some etymologies.

In Mexico it is common to hear people say: “I’m cool.” “Don’t get cool, all this will pass” or “Don’t bother me anymore! Can’t you see I’m cool? ”When we feel sad, melancholic or taciturn. Perhaps because, like a child who is taken away from his mother, we feel that we lost something, or that life will no longer be the same as we knew it until now.

Follow Verne México on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and don’t miss out on your daily ration of internet wonders.