This plan includes obtaining more patents in this field, and not relying on abroad to import this technology.

China has previously assigned its scientists to develop a strategy that enables it to circumvent US sanctions imposed on those who export chip technology to it, and to develop and manufacture electronic chips that help its factories operate.

What are electronic chips?

Small, precise components produced from silicon are used in most advanced industries, such as phones, computers, cars, etc., and form the basis of the circuit that gives them their superior capabilities.

It usually takes more than 3 months to manufacture a chip, and requires giant factories, specially equipped rooms, and millions of dollars of machinery.

Challenges and solutions

In an article published on the official Facebook page of the Academy of Sciences in China, reported by Bloomberg Agency, on Monday, scientists from the Academy revealed their plans to strike the US blockade imposed on their country in this field, from which Washington aims to paralyze China’s capabilities.

The article, which included advice for decision-makers in China, stated:

• There is a need to intensify the search for resources for manufacturing chips.

• There are practical challenges facing the chip industry, such as lack of talent and lack of financing.

• Scientists and scholars must be helped to obtain patents in the field of chips.

• There is a need to correct weak links in its supply chain, and to rely on markets not subject to the US and the West.

• Dependence on abroad in this field has become fraught with dangers.

• The subject national strategy is good, but it needs to compete with technology markets around the world.

• China has the ability to compete in this field and the environment is paving for it if obstacles are overcome.

According to official estimates, if China does not bypass the ban on exporting chips, it will be unable to manufacture computers and phones, and the most dangerous thing is undermining the development of its nuclear arsenal and weapons in general.

And in 2020, the US administration blacklisted companies operating in China’s technology industry, with which US companies and those of its allies are prohibited from dealing.

China quickly developed a plan to develop newer chips to avoid technological paralysis of its industry.

And last January, reports were published that Beijing had breached the embargo and obtained US technology that it used in studies to develop nuclear weapons.

Why this blockade?

• China has become characterized by enormous capabilities in technology that relies heavily on chips, which has raised the United States’ fear of reducing dependence on American technology and turning to China.

• China’s technological industries play a major role in its progress, as they contribute to half of the GDP, which has reached more than $14 trillion.

• The US Department of Defense (Pentagon) has warned of China’s expansion in owning chips, because it uses them in the manufacture of advanced and nuclear weapons, and said that if its access to chips is not curtailed, then by 2035 it will be able to store 1,500 nuclear warheads using US technology.

• China relies a lot on chips manufactured by Taiwan, which means that if the crisis develops between Beijing and Washington over the island, this may limit the access of chips to it.