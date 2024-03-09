Chip, the government bets three billion on Silicon Box

The total amount of investments in the sector is around 3.3 billion dollars (approximately over 3 billion euros). And on this scale is the agreement that the semiconductor company Silicon Box is ready to enter into an agreement with the Italian government for the creation of an industrial plant in the country. According to a source close to the matter cited by Reuters, the Singapore-based startup, founded almost three years ago by the creators of the US microchip company Marvell, would be willing to invest at least half of the necessary resources, alongside the public funds that the government will put in available to complete the project. Il Messaggero reports it.

Although there is no confirmation on the numbers yet, it is plausible to imagine an equal division between public and private funds. This move by the government is part of Rome's long-standing efforts to attract investments from technology companies, especially after the failure of the agreement with the US company Intel. All the details could be presented as early as Monday, as the Minister of Business and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, has called a press conference to announce an “important new investment in Italy by a leading company in the microelectronics sector”. There are no further details available, but everything seems to indicate that it is Silicon Box, a Singapore-based startup founded almost three years ago by the founders of the US company Marvell.

It should be noted that Silicon Box specializes in “chiplets”, small semiconductors that can be packaged in a process known as advanced packaging, which allows these components to be tied together to form processors that can be used in a wide range of devices, from data centers to household appliances. While it is now certain that Silicon Box intends to build a production plant in Italy, the precise location has not yet been disclosed. Considering that in the past, in 2022, the promise was made, never kept, to invest 4.5 billion for the construction of a chip packaging plant in Italy, there was talk of two candidate regions at the forefront: Veneto and Piedmont.

However, these are just unconfirmed speculations, as neither Urso's ministry nor Silicon Box have released any comments on the matter. Last month, Urso himself announced that the government was ready to provide 4.75 billion euros in state aid to attract foreign chip manufacturers and reduce dependence on China. He has also reiterated several times that the government remains open to a possible investment from Intel, which seems interested. Furthermore, Italy also held talks with Taiwanese manufacturers such as MEMC Electronic Materials Inc and TSMC.