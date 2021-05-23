You can try it on Amazon, MediaMarkt and El Corte Inglés. The answer will be the same with different statements: “not available”, “temporarily out of stock”. The inability to buy the PlayStation 5, one of the most popular game consoles on the planet, does not respond only to the fever surrounding the launch of Sony’s latest device. In the pandemic world of telecommuting, increasingly driven by technology, the rate at which chips are manufactured has lagged far behind demand. And it has not only caused frustration in millions of teenagers who love to play in front of the screen. Supply problems in products as basic as mobile phones, computers, cars, airplanes, medical equipment or household appliances have already generated billions in losses, becoming a stone in the shoe of recovery.

All these machines, and many others, hide in their guts tiny microprocessors without which electronic devices will not function. Neither the cameras with which a simple selfie is taken, nor the indicator of how much battery is left, nor the car’s Wi-Fi, nor the fuel tank gauge.

One of the great experts in semiconductors, the Spanish Antonio Varas, from Boston Consulting Group, cites several factors to explain the crisis. It is a rigid industry that moves with leaden feet when it comes to adapting to demand – it takes three months to change production, and between two and four years to set up a factory. Opening new facilities to create chips requires huge investments, which becomes a great barrier to the entry of new competitors, and also to the expansion of the offer – they cost between five and 20 billion dollars, depending on how cutting-edge it is. its technology, not counting its maintenance. The increase in the number of semiconductors needed by each device is being exponential – electric and autonomous cars use more, as well as mobile phones with the move to 5G and the growing number of cameras. And the demand has exploded, with billions of people eager to acquire new devices for telecommuting or entertainment, as well as companies in need of data centers and networks. “Before the covid we already anticipated that in 2020 the demand for chips would rise 7% more than the supply. With consumption due to the pandemic, it has grown in double digits despite the fall in the industry and the sale of automobiles, ”says Varas by video call from Silicon Valley.

This imbalance between supply and demand threatens to fuel inflation. And it calls into question no lesser paradigm, that of globalization’s ability to provide everything that is needed in record time. An omnipotence already questioned in the worst of the health emergency with the lack of medical supplies.

The big question is how long the shortage will last. And the answers diverge: the US company Intel is among the most pessimistic, and talks about how it will take two years to match supply and demand. Iris Pang, chief economist at ING in China, believes that the crisis could get worse: Taiwan, a key country in the production of chips, faces three major problems: water shortages (very necessary for this industry), high temperatures that have caused two blackouts this week by the increased use of air conditioners, which also paralyzes factories, and a possible lockdown by the pandemic, which would reduce the presence of workers in ports and make it difficult to export chips.

Meanwhile, the losses are multiplying: Apple estimates the impact for this quarter at between three and four billion dollars due to not being able to meet its planned production of iPhone 12, Mac, iPad and some models of its watch. Dell and HP, two of the three largest PC makers (the other being Lenovo), have warned that bottlenecks will affect their growth in the first half of this year. And Samsung is having trouble meeting the demand for displays.

The automobile sector is probably the most affected, with a stoppage included in some factories. With the pandemic, they reduced their chip orders due to falling sales, but once they recovered they found that manufacturers had reallocated their chips to other companies. Normally, the capacity is contracted six months in advance, so this calculation error can be expensive for the automobile industry, which, given the shortcomings, is choosing to prioritize the manufacture of the models that provide the greatest economic margin.

The ANFAC employers admit that Spain, like other European countries, “is suffering from this shortage of microchips”, which is conditioning production, whose fall in March was 13.3% compared to the previous year. According to the consulting firm AlixPartners, this year 3.9 million vehicles will stop being manufactured worldwide due to the lack of chips, which will mean a loss of 110,000 million dollars in revenue for the sector. The European Association of Automotive Components (Clepa) explains the dependence on these devices. “A vehicle today already contains about a hundred advanced semiconductor chips, and the number will increase.”

The situation worries the European authorities because the sector maintains millions of jobs on the continent. They are also generated by consumer electronics, but those jobs are mainly in Asia. Guido D’hert, head of the semiconductor area of ​​Accenture in Europe, says that the impact is already visible in European manufacturers such as Stellantes, Daimler, Volkswagen, Audi and the German division of Ford. “That has brought the conversation about being self-sufficient in semiconductors to the forefront of European priorities,” he explains.

China and the US take positions

Unfortunately for Europe, it is not that simple. In the chip industry, the supply chain is complex: it includes design, manufacturing, assembly, packaging and testing processes where borders are crossed over and over again to the companies that integrate them into their products. And it depends on companies based in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, the US and Europe. Scarcity has been a reality check for the great powers, now fully aware of what is at stake. A report by Boston Consulting estimates that 40% of the new global capacity in the next decade will be built in China, which has set a goal of manufacturing at least 70% of the chips it needs by 2025. Beijing’s resource mobilization is dizzying: $ 150 billion for the so-called Made in China 2025.

The United States does not take its eyes off the maneuvers of its Asian rival. And try not to be left behind. In a videoconference meeting last month with a dozen CEOs of companies hit by shortages or involved in manufacturing, including Google, Ford, General Motors and Intel, Biden read a letter signed by Republican and Democratic congressmen and senators in which they warned that the Chinese Communist Party “has aggressive plans to reorient and dominate the semiconductor supply chain.” Washington has proposed a plan of 50,000 million dollars to fight back, and has set to work to offer investment incentives for firms such as the giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to build a new plant in their territory, specifically in Arizona, with an investment of 12,000 million dollars. And there are plans for Intel to do the same in the same state, and Samsung open another in Texas putting 17,000 million on the table.

Businesses are raising the pressure on the American president. They have announced the creation of an alliance to demand financing, which includes manufacturers such as Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm, but also technology companies that need their products, such as Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Verizon and AT&T. The automotive industry does lobby for its part, and demands a commitment that part of the production be dedicated to semiconductors for vehicles.

For Biden, it’s time to act. “China and the rest of the world are not sitting idly by, and there are no reasons why we Americans should be,” he told officials at their meeting. The facts prove him right. South Korea, home to companies as technologically cutting-edge as Samsung, has placed next-generation chips on the list of projects in its investment plan to restore vigor to the economy after the pandemic. And Japan, as the US did, has invited Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to open new production lines in the country to supply its automotive, wind and industrial machinery industries.

Europe, actor or subcontractor?

Europe circulates slower in that race. A report by the European Commission on the subject exposes the deficiencies clearly: “Europe depends to a large extent on the US for design and Asia for production,” says the text. Despite accounting for 23% of world GDP, its revenue from chips does not reach 10%, and is only 6% in the case of information technology and communication technologies, a fact that the Commission attributes to the high entry costs for businesses and inadequate access to finance.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton is ambitious. He announces that the European semiconductor alliance will soon be launched, with which he wants the EU to go from 9% to 20% of the global share of chip production by 2030, a far from simple goal supported by the 22 member states that signed a joint declaration. For Breton, national recovery plans, which must dedicate 20% of its amount to digitization (about 130,000 million), will be fundamental. “We have the ability to mobilize a large amount of public money and help our industry,” he tells this newspaper.

Brussels believes that trusting globalization supply chains with the arrival of chips has proven too naive, and even dangerous, a strategy, given that any geopolitical tension with Taiwan as the epicenter, or unforeseen events such as pandemics, earthquakes, fires or meteorological factors They have shown the potential to damage production, as happened this year with the fire that hit a plant in Japan and the snowstorm that hit Texas. “Europe needs to strengthen its own industrial position to minimize the risks of business disruptions,” states the Commission document.

Breton, familiar with the digital universe after having led two giants like France Telecom and Atos, makes the European dilemma about chips important. “Do we want to be at the forefront of digital transformation or be subject to the decisions of others? No time to lose. We are organizing ourselves to be at the negotiating table as a credible partner. Otherwise, we will be mere spectators or subcontractors, and not global players ”.