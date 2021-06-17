There shortage of semiconductors seems to be an endless nightmare for many auto manufacturers. The last to pay the price of a crisis that could continue for another year are Audi is Volvo, both forced to turn off the lights on the assembly line of their factory in Belgium.

Volkswagen will reduce working hours in Wolfsburg

The German carmaker was forced to stop production at its plant in Brussels today and will block the lines tomorrow due to lack of chips. The official communication came through Peter D’hoore, the spokesman for the Belgian plant owned by the Ingolstadt giant, who explained that the supply problems of microchips “They could continue until 2022”, influencing the pace of production.

A similar situation occurs in the Volvo factory in Ghent, which will stop operations for all working days next week, putting the plant’s 6,500 employees on layoffs for five days. According to data released by the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (Clepa), the lack of electronic components has put on standby or in any case delayed the production of about half a million vehicles across Europe. “It is necessary to provide a rapid response to the semiconductor crisis to strengthen the competitiveness of the European Union and protect the jobs of thousands of European citizens”, warns the president of Clepa. Thorsten Muschal.