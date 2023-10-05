NAnother four years and a new chip factory in Dresden will start production and 2,000 jobs will be created. The joint venture European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (ESMC) is owned 70 percent by the Taiwanese semiconductor group TSMC and 10 percent each by the German companies Infineon and Bosch as well as the Dutch chip manufacturer NXP, which emerged from Philips. TSMC is the largest semiconductor producer in the world and organizes operations. The three small partners do not have their own machines in the factory.

Ten billion euros will be invested in the factory, half of which will be paid by the German taxpayer as a subsidy. The factory in Germany is intended to stabilize the supply chains of the semiconductor industry and thus strengthen geopolitical security. Around 60 percent of the world’s available chips used in cars, refrigerators, smartphones, computers and AI systems are manufactured by TSMC. After chip manufacturer Intel was lured to Magdeburg with ten billion euros in subsidies in June, East Germany is becoming the mecca of the chip industry, it is said.