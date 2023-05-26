Elon Musk’s start-up Neuralink has announced that it has obtained authorization from the FDA, the US public health regulator, to start tests to implant its chip in a human brain. “This is an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people,” wrote the Californian company on its Twitter account, adding that “recruitment for clinical trials is not yet open.” For now, the coin-sized prototypes have been implanted in the skulls of animals. Several monkeys are now able to “play” video games or “type” words on a screen, simply by following the movement of the cursor on the screen with their eyes.



Tesla’s first electrifying twenty years, from the Roadster to the Cybertruck Mattia Eccheli 03 May 2023

The goal is to develop a system that can help people who are paralyzed or suffering from neurological diseases to communicate directly with an external device through thought. The start-up funded by Mr. Tesla he also intends to make these implants safe and reliable enough to be used as elective surgeries. People could then pay to equip their brains with computing power.