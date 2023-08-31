Chip Ganassi at the center of the driver market

In anticipation of the penultimate round of the season in Portland, scheduled for this weekend, the driver market continues to get more and more heated in view of next season: after the sensational choice of Alex Palou, who renounced his contract with McLaren for 2024 , thus remaining with Chip Ganassi, another operation subsequently took place in the same team, this time on the way out. From the next championship, in fact, Marcus Ericsson, former Formula 1 driver and winner of the Indianapolis 500 in 2022, will no longer be part of the team.

All Swedish operation

The Scandinavian will in fact join the Andretti Autosport team, but after last week’s official announcement Chip Ganassi has found the one who will replace the future teammate of Herta and Kirkwood, also a compatriot of Ericsson himself: Linus Lundqvist. It will be the Swedish rookie, engaged part-time with Meyer Shank Racing this year, who will occupy the official seat alongside Scott Dixon and Alex Palou, both fighting for the title in the last two scheduled races.

Hey, Linus! Linus Lundqvist will join the Chip Ganassi Racing driver lineup in 2024! 👊 Full story: https://t.co/eJShnQmlYu pic.twitter.com/M19tZF5G9o — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) August 31, 2023

From rookie in 2023 to a top team

A decidedly important step for the career of the 24-year-old, recently called to replace Simon Pagenaud and with a respectable palmarès in the minor categories: even before arriving in the United States, Lundqvist had in fact won the title in British F3 and in the Euroformula Open Winter Series, to then establish himself in the North American F3 and in the cadet category of IndyCar, namely Indy NXT, of which he is the reigning champion: “Joining Chip Ganassi Racing it’s a dream come true for me – he has declared – getting to race full-time in IndyCar, and doing it with one of the most successful teams in the history of the championship, is the moment I’ve been working towards my entire career. It’s hard to explain how much this means to me. I am incredibly grateful to Chip, Mike and everyone who has supported me on this journey, including of course my family. I’ve been getting in contact with IndyCar for the last few weeks, and this has given me some preparation for 2024. Participation in Indy NXT has also provided me with additional experience that will allow me to get used to it faster. Having said that, this will be a whole new challenge as I will be joining a top team in a category at the highest level of the sport. There will be a lot of work to do but the trust that a team like Chip Ganassi Racing has placed in me is the greatest motivation I could have. I will do everything to make the most of this opportunity, I can’t wait to experience all the moments that await me next year and beyond”. To these words were added those of Mike Hullmanaging director of Chip Ganassi, who thus welcomed the young talent: “It’s great that the possibility of signing Linus, a proven winner and Indy NXT champion, has become a reality. With his performances on the track he has shown that he has what it takes to compete in today’s IndyCar. The next step is to grow together”.