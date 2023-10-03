Feud in the “San Carlo” crisps family: the lawsuit of the owner’s son against his sister

The lacerating continues family feud within the San Carlo crisps empire. From a corporate point of view, the group is healthy: in 2022 it had a turnover of over 323 million euros (+16.3% compared to the previous year). But a war has been going on for some time between family members which also involves the judiciary. The former president is 88 years old Alberto Vitaloni, who however had several brain strokes. And the company has effectively passed into the hands of his daughter Susanna. However the other son, Francis, hypothesized the crimes of “private violence, circumvention of an incompetent person, kidnapping and mistreatment”, specifically against the elderly parent. And he reported his sister.

According to what the Corriere reports, the 88-year-old Vitaloni has not been visited by any doctor for eight years and is said to be in a state of “vascular dementia”. Francesco Vitaloni is unable to have contact with his father or information on his condition. Everything is filtered by the sister. That she would be the beneficiary of some millionaire financial operations signed by her elderly father. There is talk of real estate transactions such as the purchase of two houses and two parking spaces in via Corridoni, for almost five million euros. And a villa with large lands in Olbia, worth two million euros. Assets that Vitaloni senior would have bought and then donated the bare ownership to his daughter Susanna.

Feud in the San Carlo family, also exposed against a Milanese magistrate

There is not only Francesco Vitaloni’s complaint against his sister: his lawyers Carlo Taormina And Mario Marina they have in fact filed a complaint against the Milanese magistrate with the Brescia prosecutor’s office Rossana Guareschi and the investigating judge Giovanni Rollero. The reason? It would have been necessary to “arrange a technical medical consultation with the sole purpose of verifying, objectively, whether or not Alberto Vitaloni was capable of understanding and wanting”. This was not the case. The head of the Milanese prosecutor’s office Marcello Viola he also decided to place the deputy prosecutor alongside Guareschi Letizia Mannella “since it is a delicate criminal proceeding that requires careful handling”.

“Susanna Vitaloni’s professionals pretend that the father is well”

Returning to the complaint against his sister Susanna, Francesco Vitaloni’s lawyers maintain that the father expressed a desire to see his son, but this would be prevented by his other daughter, as well as further clinical tests. Why? “The only plausible answer is that the clinical tests would not cause any damage to Alberto Vitaloni, while there would only be serious problems for Susanna Vitaloni and his famous professionals (doctors, lawyers, notaries, managers) who pretend that Alberto Vitaloni is well, making him sign Board of Directors documents that he doesn’t understand, making him sign emails written by his daughter’s professionals, in short, making him carry out every type of necessary act to Susanna by means of various signatures and subscriptions, feebly written by a trembling hand and by a totally incompetent person”.

