Semiconductor production hit an all-time high in the second half of 2022, but the electrification of the car has created a question that seems insatiable: now homes must enter the sector as protagonists

Gianluigi Giannetti

Nothing new on the microchip front, waiting for the China-Taiwan crisis to further aggravate the situation. In short, there are no denials to the analyzes that move the first hints of normalization to at least the second half of 2023, that is, that finally wider availability of semiconductors that does not lead to the systematic stop of assembly lines seen in the last 18 months. Last week alone, world production lost 180,000 vehicles on the road, of which 100,000 in the States. In the first seven months of 2022, AutoForecast Solutions experts estimated the non-manufacturing of 1.06 million vehicles in the United States and 1.04 million in Europe, with a total that since the start of the chip crisis in 2021 has led to the cancellation of as many as 13 million vehicles, according to AutoForecast Solutions. A collapse of relations between the rapidly growing demand for semiconductors and supply, which tries to chase it, grinds remarkable results, but never breaks even. See also Luis Díaz is 'one step away' from wearing the most expensive shirt in the world

growing numbers – According to the latest data provided by the Semiconductor Industry Association (Sia), which brings together 70% of manufacturers worldwide, chip sales reached the stratospheric figure of 152.5 billion dollars in the first half of 2022, with a growth of 13 , 3% compared to the same period of 2021. The production of semiconductors has never reached such peaks of industrial strength. The crisis that has hit the car is therefore elsewhere, and is affected by the inevitable competition that the sector must suffer from the giants of consumer electronics, just at a time when the transition to electric motorization is imposing very heavy constraints. According to analysts at Gartner, by 2026 each vehicle will contain chips worth no less than $ 1,000, with an increase in number and specific cost already guessed by the best-performing battery-powered cars such as the Porsche Taycan, which now houses 8,000 chips on board.

inversion au – In short, the microchip front forces car manufacturers to drastically change their relationship with a sector that has so far seen them as inattentive customers, acquiring supplies by reasoning about discounted prices and then discharging any responsibility on the component manufacturers who would then actually use semiconductors. Now a different presence and participation are required. Unlike Tesla, which designs its own chips, traditional automakers will have to juggle the production of car models and actual semiconductor investment and acquisition plans. General Motors, Volkswagen and Ford are negotiating directly with chip makers, while companies like Nissan are accepting longer order commitments, and higher inventory. Stellantis has even pioneered joint design with strong names in the semiconductor industry. The numbers, moreover, tell of a run-up that has just begun. For each month from September 2020 to November 2021 (latest data available), the monthly total of semiconductors sold for automotive applications surpassed the previous record.