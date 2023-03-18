Mexico.- Internet for Everyone! It is part of the new project of the federal government to offer low cost web connection for people in the most remote places in Mexico. If you want to be a part of this, you can get a free phone chip under one condition.

This work plan organized by the Federal Electricity Commission is called Telecommunications and Internet for All, CFE TEIT or CFE Bienestar, also has free connection points in different areas of Mexico City. The intention is that soon they will be all over the country.

He CFE Wellness Chip is an initiative that seeks to improve the quality of life of CFE users, who will have access to basic telecommunications services at affordable prices.

Where do you deliver the CFE SIM / CHIP to have FREE INTERNET in CDMX?

He cost of the SIM card is only 100 pesos, and users will be able to enjoy Internet at home with market-competitive connection speeds. But not everyone will pay for the line, beneficiaries of Wellness programs can have it for free.

If you are interested in obtaining the CFE Bienestar Chip without paying, you must meet the requirement previously mentioned.

Now, you don’t know where or when to go for it? Easy. The delivery period for SIM cards began on March 13 and will end on May 13. in the 79 kiosks installed throughout 16 CDMX city halls.

You must go from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., just remember, yes or yes you must be a beneficiary of a government welfare program currently headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

So that they give you the chip too It is necessary that you attend with your CURP and an official identification. It will be delivered to you with the basic Internet package active. You will have 600 MB in social networks, 1 GB of internet, 100 minutes of telephony and 50 sms distributed in a month.