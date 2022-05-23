When Marvel Studios announced “Doctor Strange 2″ as his next project to explore the multiverse, it quickly became one of the most anticipated titles of the year. The great expectation for its premiere was based, to a large extent, on the numerous cameos that fans expected to see. However, the final cut ended up disappointing those who wanted guest stars at every shot change. In fact, the bad reviews were heightened by the bloody and fleeting Illuminati scene.

Now a new proposal Disney has unleashed the true multiverse of madness and we do not speak even within the umbrella of the MCU.

Is about “Chip and Dale: To the Rescue”an animated/live-action hybrid film that has just been released on Disney Plus and it works, in a way, as a reboot of the animated series of the same name that enchanted viewers in the late 80s.

A fictional celebration

Its premise is very simple and even somewhat cliché. But the issue is not in the story they seek to tell, but in all that display of cameos, easter eggs and multiple references that, almost literally, we find every 5 seconds.

And it is that, to put it into perspective, they did not limit themselves to including classics of The signature of the mouse -which would have been normal-, but they went further, much further, and we also see mentions of other franchises and even the ‘presence’ of star characters of the competition.

To give an example of all this celebration of the fictional —which combines different styles of animation and live action—, the cast includes the ugly Sonic from Paramount, Toretto from “Fast and Furious”, a somewhat disturbing version of “The Simpsons” , to the Batman of Warner Bros.’s Snyderverse, and the list goes on and on.

camouflaged criticism

All in all, it seems that all the characters that we see appearing throughout the footage are the focus to keep the attention of the fans. Even so, deep down we can find a strong criticism and even a kind of self-analysis: the filmmakers of “Chip and Dale: to the rescue” recognize that there is little originality in modern productions.

That is, not only was it decided to present familiar faces just to make bland and empty fanservice, but the idea of ​​ridiculing the lack of new concepts in movies and television is present.

In this way, we come across a poster for “Fast & Furious Babies” or the next release of “Lego Miserables”, among others.

In addition, everything points to the fact that the director of the film, Akiva Schaffer, and its screenwriters, Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, have had total freedom for the development of the project, since it is surprising to see some details that might have seemed unthinkable before, such as the made of an adult Peter Pan as the villain of the story who talks about piracy.

Witty comedy with an ace up its sleeve

“Chip and Dale: to the rescue” is not a plot that should be paid attention to. In fact, it’s pretty predictable, but it doesn’t have to be a grand offering in the style of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”—which he confused even Quentin Tarantino. It’s a clever comedy that makes good use of its most valuable resource: intellectual property.

The film makes a parody of the current trend in cinema —which glorifies and promotes remakes, reboots and revivals—, but manages to bring us closer to a happy and bright side, which makes us smile with nostalgia.

As its plump Nuteater stars say: “The biggest risk is not taking any risks.” And this is felt with this feature film, both in figure and form.