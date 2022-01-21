In 2020 we began to deal with a global pandemic and after a few months the consequences of what was happening also affected the industry. In particular, to characterize the following year was the chip crisis. A shortage of microprocessors and semiconductors which has affected the whole world and which in a short time has weakened various sectors, from electronics to automotive. Europe has found itself in a critical situation, discovering overnight that it is not able to support the supply chain adequately but above all that it has a strong dependence on Asian producers.

To this end, the European Union is ready to run for cover with the Chip Act, a legislative act that will have the task of modifying the state aid system so that individual countries are able to provide support for the creation of semiconductor factories. “Europe cannot afford to depend on others for microprocessor supplies” – said Ursula von der Leyen – these are essential components for our computers and smartphones, but also for cars, for heating systems in homes, for our hospitals and for life-saving respirators. ” With this move, the European Union aims to double its semiconductor production share, from 10 to 20% by 2030.

Then the goal will be precisely the development of the chip market, trying to rebalance the supply chain to avoid other bottlenecks like those that have occurred in recent months. Alongside this transformation, von Der Leyen will also continue the process of energy transition, a delicate and widely discussed topic: “Europe will have to invest 360 billion every year to transform its energy system, a staggering figure, but within our reach.”