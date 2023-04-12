Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 10:47





The American point guard Chris Chiozza, 27, said this Tuesday in his presentation as a UCAM Murcia player that he is “prepared to take on the pressure” that he will have in the university team and added that he will also bring “aggression and leadership” to the team Site Alonso. “I am delighted to be in Spain for the first time and I will help in any way I can while I am here,” he said. After having played more than 90 games in the NBA and being champion with the Golden State Warriors last year, Chiozza comes to Murcia from the Long Islands Nets, a G-League team.