Last night the firefighters intervened in the Ca' Pasqua area in Chioggia (Venice) after a car ended up in the canal: a woman was saved by a firefighter who lives opposite the accident site, a man died. While the department head was at home he heard the sound of the car ending up in the stream. He raised the alarm and dived into the canal, managing to pull the woman out through a back door and bring her to safety. In the meantime the car sank completely.

The firefighters who arrived from Chioggia and Venice with the divers and the crane hooked up and recovered the car. Unfortunately the doctor had to confirm the man's death. The shocked woman was taken care of by Suem healthcare personnel and transferred to hospital. The local police investigated her accident. The firefighters' rescue operations ended after about three hours.