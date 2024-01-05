Two Chinook helicopters from the Ministry of Defense will help repair the broken dam in Maastricht on Saturday morning. The helicopters lower nets containing heavy stones into the fast-flowing water to close the huge hole in the dam. If this succeeds, the flow speed of the watercourse will decrease. This makes the construction of an emergency dam, upstream of the damaged dam, less risky.
