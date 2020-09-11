Highlights: After Apache and Chinook, Rafale deployment now increases air force

Air Force strengthened by three state-of-the-art aircraft in the last 18 months

Apache in Pathankot, Chinook in Chandigarh and Rafael deployed at Ambala airbase

Increased strength of country’s western front, important in tackling the challenge of Sino-Pak

Chandigarh

India’s tensions with China and Pakistan have reached their peak during the last one-and-a-half years. However, as this tension increased, India has also increased its strength. The Western Front of India with Chinook, Apache and now Rafael is much stronger than it was a year and a half ago.

According to defense experts, the deployment of these state-of-the-art machines on the Western Front is also very important because this region connects the entire Jammu and Kashmir including Ladakh with India. It is through this that the Indian Army goes into the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

Rafael has been officially inducted into the Indian Air Force fleet on Thursday. These state-of-the-art fighter aircraft will be deployed at the ‘Golden Arrow’ squadron at Ambala airbase.



Chandigarh airbase is the backbone of security forces deployed in Ladakh and Kashmir

Earlier, heavy lift Chinook helicopters have been deployed at Chandigarh Air Force Station. The Chinook Chopper Heavy Artillery Gun, which joined the Air Force fleet in March 2019, is extremely helpful in carrying troops for military operations and in times of disaster. The Chandigarh airbase is in a way the backbone of Indian security forces deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The deployment of multi-roll AN-32 and strategic lift aircraft IL-76 in addition to Chinooks further strengthen it.



Apache helicopters deployed in Pathankot have their own importance

Apart from this, the attack helicopters Apache has also been deployed in the 125-choppers squadron at Pathankot airbase in September last year. The Pathankot airbase provides vital operational range to the western and northern limits in case of any emergency. Apache helicopters deployed here will replace the outdated Mi-35 helicopters. It can fly up to an altitude of 20 thousand feet. The American company AH-64 Apache is known worldwide as a multi-role war helicopter. The Apache attack chopper has two General Electric T700 turboshaft engines and a sensor fitted at the front which allows it to fly even in the dark of night.



Deployment of these state-of-the-art aircraft will increase the morale of the army

Now the deployment of Rafale in Ambala, the country’s oldest and largest airbase, has doubled the strength of the Indian Air Force. Rafale is a fourth generation fighter aircraft. Its speed can be twice the speed of sound. Features like multirole warfare, air defense and ground support make Rafael the world’s newest fighter jet. With the help of China and Pakistan on two different front lines, the Indian Army will get backups of these state-of-the-art machines deployed at the Pathankot, Chandigarh and Ambala airbases, which will boost their morale.