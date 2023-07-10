Deportivo Cali experienced a storm this weekend that left it without a technical director. Jorge Luis Pinto submitted his resignation this Saturday, annoyed by the way the managers reinforced the team.

“My intention was always to contribute the best of myself selflessly. However, due to circumstances and the impossibility of sharing decisions that are not aligned with my principles and values, I am forced to make this decision against my will and feeling “Pinto wrote on his social networks.

The decision that exhausted Pinto’s patience was the arrival of Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval to the team, a 24-year-old striker who left Junior de Barranquilla due to disciplinary problems.

Sandoval, who was part of the Colombian National Team processes (he played in the 2019 U-20 World Cup and the 2020 Pre-Olympic), has not been able to consolidate due to his bad behavior. In addition to Junior, he passed through Fortaleza and Barranquilla, in the B, and through Águilas Doradas.

Sandoval, presented with fanfare in Cali

This Sunday, Deportivo Cali announced with a lot of noise the arrival of Sandoval, who hopes to contribute his offensive quota to a team that has problems with relegation.

Sandoval, who has six goals in 39 games in the first division, plus another 23 goals in 76 games in the B, was announced as Cali’s new reinforcement In a pompous video published by the club on its social networks:

👤 Luis Fernando Sandoval is a new Deportivo Cali player. ⚽️ May there be many goals that we celebrate together in our house. 🏟️ , ”! 🤜🏼🤛🏼#VamosCali🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/Y1G7QUmKVE – Deportivo Cali (@AsoDeporCali) July 9, 2023

Now, the urgency of Deportivo Cali is to get a new technical director, just over a week before the debut in the 2023-II League: the greens will play their first game on Monday, July 17, when they visit Deportivo Pereira.

