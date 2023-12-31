You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Chinese Sandoval.
The professional footballer was involved in the altercation.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The end of the year did not pass without controversy for the Colombian soccer player Luis Fernando the 'Chino' Sandovalwho was involved in a fight at an amateur soccer match.
Just as happened recently with Teófilo Gutiérrez, who got into a fight in a match in Barranquilla, now it was Chino's turn.
In a video that goes viral on social networks, Sandoval is seen in a fight with rivals from the other team.
It happened in a game of the Champion of Champions Super Cupin which Chino was only in the game for a few minutes, he fought, there were slaps and then he was expelled, on the Simón Bolívar field.
The images unleash a wave of comments on social networks due to Chino's attitude in an amateur match.
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
