The end of the year did not pass without controversy for the Colombian soccer player Luis Fernando the 'Chino' Sandovalwho was involved in a fight at an amateur soccer match.

Just as happened recently with Teófilo Gutiérrez, who got into a fight in a match in Barranquilla, now it was Chino's turn.

In a video that goes viral on social networks, Sandoval is seen in a fight with rivals from the other team.

It happened in a game of the Champion of Champions Super Cupin which Chino was only in the game for a few minutes, he fought, there were slaps and then he was expelled, on the Simón Bolívar field.

The images unleash a wave of comments on social networks due to Chino's attitude in an amateur match.

PABLO ROMERO

Sports

