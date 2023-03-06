The return of the traveling comedians to television generates expectation in the public. One of the main protagonists of him is “Chino Risas”, who will be part of this fun cast, but many people do not know his name or why he became famous on social networks. In this note we explain it to you.

The popular ‘Chinese Laughter’ He has become one of the traveling comedians most loved by the public and by his millions of followers on social networks, who will be able to enjoy his occurrences soon on latin television. Next, we reveal his real name and we tell you about his beginnings, his short passage through the television and his successful performance in Youtube.

His real name and his beginnings

With more than 20 years of artistic career, Alcy Clyde Nivin Pacheco It will take a big step in your career. His beginnings go back to when she was a teenager and her aunt invited her to participate in a performance at the circus in her neighborhood that captivated him immediately. Since then, she knew that she wanted to make people laugh and began to develop her interest in comedy.

Over the years, he stopped being a circus clown and juggler, and moved to the Alameda Chabuca Grandawhere traveling comedians like ‘Mondonguito’ or ‘tummy’. It is in that historic place where he began to tell his first jokes and quickly earned the recognition of the attendees.

The "Chinese Laughter" making the audience laugh during their shows. Photo: Instagram "The Chinese Laughter" ” title=”The "Chinese Laughter" making the audience laugh during their shows. Photo: Instagram "The Chinese Laughter" ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

The “Chino Risas” making the audience laugh during his shows. Photo: Instagram “El Chino Risas”

His time on television and social networks

He never expected a mall DVD vendor The hollow it would help him to become better known. He asked her permission to record his live shows and made selling videos a successful business across the country.

The ‘Chino Risas’ was in the year 2000 together with other street comedians like the ‘Cholo Cyril’ and ‘Poeta de la calle’ in the program “Los comedians de la calle” on ATV, which was taken off the air for not having the expected results in its tune.

However, his popularity would reach great peaks of success when he created, together with Mambo Productions, his YouTube channel that is more than 3 years old. On that platform, she shares her shows, behind-the-scenes footage, and her hilarious pranks through ‘Mayimbú’‘Miguelito’ and other street comedians.

Currently, he has 620,000 subscribers on YouTube, more than 1 million followers on TikTok, and 183,000 supporters on Instagram. Undoubtedly, the new program of the street comedians generates a lot of expectation, where we will be able to see the ‘Chino laughs’ accompanied by ‘Cachay’‘Felpudini’, among others.