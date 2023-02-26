He Chinese Laughter wants the job of the traveling comedians gain greater recognition among people, but you know that to do so they must offer healthy content free of excesses.

Chinese Laughter is one of the new confirmed tails for the traveling comedian program that Latina has been preparing, which plans to premiere in the coming months after the pilot was recorded in December 2022. The return of comedians to the screens has generated a whole debate, since there are those who approve their return as well as those who criticize the type of humor that has characterized them since the 90s.

The traveling comedians are aware of this and that they have to win back their audience, but this time in a healthy way. This was revealed by Chino Risas in an interview he had with a local newspaper.

Chino Laughter over traveling comedians: We want to clear our name

Chinese Laughter he knows that “the spark, the Creole and the improvisation” are important factors in his type of comedy; However, now they want to create content that can reach adults and children so that the work can be recognized by more people.

“We are trying to change that. The name of the traveling comedians is tarnished and we want to clean it somehow with good work“Alcy Nivin told Trome.

Chino Risas will be part of the new Latina TV program. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

Which traveling comics would be on the new Latina show?

First-hand information from El Popular has revealed that the first episode of the Latina traveling comic show will have characters like Alcy Nivin, better known as Chinese Laughter; Jose Luis Cachay Ramos; Yerson, known as Chanchito Jr. (son of the well-remembered Cara de Chancho); and Johnny Carpincho. They also called Michelle Ovalle; Joao Castillo (former member of “JB en ATV”); Dorita Orbegoso, La Pánfilaamong others.

El Chino Risas would be the character leading the Saturday program, which would become the direct competition of “El Reventonazo de la Chola” and “JB en ATV”.

It has been leaked who would be the tails of the new Latina traveling comedian program. Photo: Composition/GLR File/Broadcast See also Daddy Yankee in Peru 2022: how to get there, what to wear and what prohibitions are in his concerts

What will the show be called and when does it premiere?

Currently, the exact date on which the traveling comedian show will start is unknown. However, what is known is that it will be during the following months.

As revealed by El Popular, the name of the comedians’ program is shaping up to be “The shred of humor“And this would be in charge of Alfredo Benavides, ex-producer of Jorge Benavides.

Latina announced the return of the traveling comics through the first spot. Photo: composition LR

Magaly against the return of street comedians to TV

The show host used her platform “Magaly TV, the firm” to express that the new space for Latina for street comedians will be just as vulgar as the programs in which they appeared in the 90’s.

“Do not tell me that this is a clean program because it is not. The traveling comedians came from the street and there are talented people on the street, but his humor was grotesque, lisuriente, often vulgar”, pointed out the TV figure, expressing his rejection of the proposal.