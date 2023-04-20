Chinese Laughter and others from his cast, such as Mostrito de la Risa or Marciano, made their entrance to the humorous program of Latina, “Jirón del humor”. However, this did not please the popular mayimbú and it was not long before he reacted. The latter minimized the program by telling his followers that he did not know what would happen at 8 pm on the day of the premiere; Later, he admitted to being disappointed in Chino Risas, for not taking him to the small screen.

YOU CAN SEE: “Jirón del humor” with Chino Risas: this was the first program of the return of the traveling comedians

Chino Risas responds sarcastically to Mayimbú

In conversation with a local newspaper, Chino Risas commented on his new facet as a comedian on television. In addition, he responded to Mayimbú, who called him a traitor. “Actually, he sends me audios. He tells me treacherous, why didn’t you take me. You take the weakest and not me, who is the strongest, ”he recounted.

Later, Chino Risas clarified that the production of the program is in charge of deciding who enters and who does not. “People think the show is mine or I’m the boss. The production is what brings the actors, “he added to Trome. Possibly, these statements have ended the hopes of Mayimbú. However, Chino Risas sarcastically suggested not to give up. “Suddenly, the fat guy will have his chance at 2300. I tell him to be patient.”

YOU CAN SEE: “Jirón del humor” and the tribute he paid to La Bibi in an emotional sketch with Jhonny Carpincho

What did Mayimbú say about Chino Risas?

mayimbú He gave Loco Pildorita an interview for his YouTube channel and surprised by stating that he felt betrayed by his castmate Chino Risas.

“Now that I’m not here, his cast is already broken. They have offered me a program, they have offered me $30,000. I have not accepted, because I am faithful to Chino Risas, but, since I already found out that he has betrayed me, I am going to accept this proposal ”, he commented indignantly on camera.

#Chino #Risas #responds #Mayimbú #absence #Jirón #del #humor #chance