Alcy Nivim Pacheco, the popular Chinese Laughter, used his social networks to make it known that he will no longer work with Mayimbú, because it has brought him many problems throughout the year. Through a live on his official account of TikTokthe traveling comedian explained that his now ex-colleague has already been notified about the reasons that led to his departure from the cast.

“ Yes, gentlemen, I already threw out Mayimbú. I told him: ‘Thank you very much, chubby for making me angry all this year. Thanks for stressing me out all these months,’ and I fired him. He thought it was a joke and he already found out that it is true, ”he said.

El Chino Risas also mentioned how Mayimbú reacted when he was told the news: “He told me: ‘Yeah, ‘Chinito’, almost normal, well, I’ll go to the markets, I’m going to beg, what am I going to do. That’s not how you are, Chinito? I know you since 96′″.

Mayimbú speaks out after leaving the cast of Chino Risas

Following the statements by Alcy Nivim Pacheco, Mayimbú He broke his silence and confessed that he made many mistakes during the time he worked with Chino Risas.

“I want to (thank) Chino Risas. I am withdrawing from the cast (…) What happens is that sometimes (…) I will say things as they are, how, and I would stand alone on the street, I had no one to advise me. I have always been rebellious. Sometimes when they do something to me, I don’t calm down, I explode, I swear, ”he added.

Who is Chino Risas?

El Chino Risas is a famous Peruvian comedian. At the age of 17, he worked on the streets as a fakir. Also, he was a clown and his first name was ‘Cantinflín’.

Today, the comedian has his own cast of traveling comedians, which includes characters such as Marcianito, the Mostrito de la Risa, Miguelito and La Gordita Sexy.

Did Chino Risas lead a television program?

In 1999, when it was the height of the street comedians on Peruvian television, the ATV channel presented the program “Los comedians de la calle”. This entertainment space had the participation of street poet and Cholo Cirilo (Ubaldo Huamán), who just called Chino Risas to attend the casting.

Despite the efforts to stay in tune with the public, the space had a short duration of six months and was cancelled.

Mayimbú reveals how he lost all his money

The comedian Mayimbú was invited to the extinct program “The value of truth” and revealed several details of his personal life. One of them was how he lost the large sum of money he earned from working in Latina.

Very much in his style, the comedian mentioned that he came to earn more than 80,000 soles, but that the figure was decreasing by spending it on trips and “peladitas”.