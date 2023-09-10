Mexico He had an extremely complicated match against the Australian team. What many imagined would be a duel of mere formality, ended up compromising Jaime Lozano’s men at different times, who found themselves 2-0 down on the scoreboard.
It was not until the sixty-ninth minute when, through a penalty, Raúl Jiménez shortened the difference. And at eighty-three, César: ‘Chino’ Huerta scored the 2-2 tie, making his debut on the right foot with the national jersey.
The Unamita midfielder is going through one of his best moments as a player. From being on the tightrope with the Pumas, he has been considered one of the best soccer players in the capital, to the point of being called up to the Mexican Soccer Team.
The key to his football improvement, in the words of ‘Chino’ Huerta himself, has to do with the trust given by Antonio: the ‘Turco’ Mohamed, who has kept him in the starting team despite the fact that at first he did not have the support, even, of his own fans.
Huerta has known how to win over locals and strangers. To the point of attracting the attention of different teams with high portfolio and size, such as Tigres, Rayados and América itself, regardless of the rivalry that may exist between both teams.
Mexico will face the Uzbekistan National Team next Tuesday, and in October they will play against Ghana and Germany, ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League, which begins in November 2023.
