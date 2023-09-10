What a story that of Chino Huerta

Only in April did he gain ownership with #Pumas and today, less than five months later, he debuts with the senior team and scores his first goal

I have no doubt, in a short time he will go to Europe and will start with El Tri

The next “10” of Mexico? 🤪 pic.twitter.com/6icuxeckqm

— Fabrizio Domínguez Castilla (@FabrizioDC_) September 10, 2023