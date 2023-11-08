“The campaign started 7 months ago with a very clear objective: to talk to the general public about psoriasis, explaining what it is and what it entails. It is a more complex disease than it may appear, it is in fact systemic, it does not just affect the skin”. Thus Federico Chinni, CEO of UCB Italia, on the sidelines of the event ‘Let’s put psoriasis out of play’ which, a few days before World Psoriasis Day, took stock of the awareness campaign which aims to increase public awareness publishes on the autoimmune disease which affects around 2 million people in Italy.

“The campaign, which started on March 2nd – adds Chinni – also had the aim of speaking to people living with this disease to tell them that you can have a normal life even if you have psoriasis. Finally, the awareness initiative aimed to create a connection between patients and centers specialized in the treatment of the pathology. It is in fact important to underline that to ‘put psoriasis out of action’ you need to contact a specialist”.

“To spread these messages – underlines Chinni – we have chosen innovative channels, such as social networks, and we have involved some testimonials and influencers. The results are very encouraging. We created a website and activated three social channels. From the start of the campaign until World Psoriasis Day on 29 October – she concludes – we had more than 6 million views on social media”. In addition to the views – a note details – there were 84,029 interactions with the campaign posts, more than 47 thousand clicks on the information link and 86 conversations generated.