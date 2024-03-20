«For us it is an increasingly inseparable combination, capable of generating well-being for patients, communities, shareholders, but which requires a partnership with all the components of the health universe, including institutions» expressed Federico Chinni, administrator delegate of UCB Pharma Italia, on the sidelines of the press meeting entitled: “Health and Sustainability, a strategic combination for the country system” held in the Senate, promoted by Senator Liris, with the support of Ucb Pharma and The European House Ambrosetti.