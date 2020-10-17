If you watch Kapil Sharma’s show, you must know ‘Chinky-Minky’. Famous twins Surabhi and Samridhi Mehra, named Chinky-Minky, are quite a popular face on social media and TV. Seeing both together can deceive anyone’s eyes. It is quite entertaining to see both sisters together. Surabhi and Samriddhi have amazing popularity on social media apps. Both are also amazing dancers and their videos are rocking.

Chinky-Minky is multi talented

Many comedy clips of Surabhi-Samriddhi can be seen on the Internet. She has also appeared in Kapil Sharma’s show. Both sisters are also modeling as well as promoting many brands. The comic timing of twin sister ‘Chinky-Minky’ is amazing. After Kapil Sharma appeared on the show, she was engrossed in people’s hearts. Dance videos of these sisters born in Delhi are being watched a lot.