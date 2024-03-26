Vanessa Soto, known as 'Chinita de la Salsa', suffered an attack by hitmen. Security camera recordings captured the moment when the attackers got off a motorcycle and opened fire on those who were next to the artist. The attack took the life of her partner, who has already been laid to rest, while the singer hopes to recover. She left a moving testimony in dialogue with Panamericana Televisión.

What did 'Chinita de la Salsa' say after the attack by hitmen?

In dialogue with 'Say it loud', a program hosted by Lady Guillén, Vanessa Soto gave more insight into his state of health. She went devastated to the wake of someone she considers the love of her life. Now, she claimed that she lost a finger on her hand and that she fears for her life.

“No, I haven't received any threats. I still can't believe this happened. My middle finger is stained. One of them has tried to fix it and the other is stained,” said the artist.

What happened to 'Chinita de la Salsa'?

In the district of Independencia, north of the Peruvian capital, a serious event occurred when a group of criminals assaulted a red car in which Vanessa Soto (23), better known as 'Chinita de la Salsa', was. In the attack, they shot the passengers and this led to the death of an officer of the Peruvian National Police (PNP), who was also the singer's romantic partner.

The first investigations are based on videos from a security camera located near the Naranjal station, the scene of the crime that occurred at 2:38 am on Friday, March 22, 2024. The deceased was identified as César Ignacio Flores, a third-class non-commissioned officer. the PNP.

Did 'Chinita de la Salsa' attend the funeral of her boyfriend, César Vásquez?

In an interview with 'El dominical' Panamericana Television, Vanessa Soto She denied that she and her partner had been subject to extortion: “It wasn't extortion, it took us by surprise. We have been serene, dedicating ourselves to our work. We were just leaving a presentation. “We have not received threats or demands, that is false.”

Next, he shared that he was present at César Vásquez's funeral despite having bullets lodged in his body: “I'm still in a bad way. I left the hospital because I had to come see him, I had to say goodbye to him. They haven't operated on me yet, I'm on bullets. Tomorrow, in the afternoon, I am going to go to the hospital after burying him,” she mentioned last Sunday.

'Chinita de la Salsa' says goodbye to her deceased boyfriend

Through her TikTok profile, the renowned artist expressed her sadness over the death of her partner with the words: “My eternal love.” The video is a compilation of images of both, accompanied by the melody 'When my guitar cries', performed by Julio Jaramillo.

