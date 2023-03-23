Al-Ahmad is in charge of preserving 700 manuscripts out of about six thousand located in 13 libraries in Chinguetti, which is considered the treasure of this region included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, which was previously a trading center in the middle of the desert in Mauritania.

Sitting on the floor on a piece of sheepskin, Saif al-Islam, wearing thick cotton gloves and wearing the local traditional bobo robe, turns the fragile pages of a book.

He explains that ink made of vegetable charcoal and gum arabic protects stories and knowledge that date back to ages past, centering on religious, astronomical and legal issues, as well as mathematics and poetry.

“We preserve the memory of the world that crossed these ancient streets,” says Saif al-Islam, waving his hand.

Chinguetti is located on the trade route linking the western shores of the African continent to Makkah Al-Mukarramah.

The spirit of a centuries-old history prevails in the alleys of the old city and includes thousands of pilgrims and merchants who crossed it one day.

In Chinguetti’s main square, Abdullah Habbut, 45, opens the doors of his library, noting that his family has received more than 1,400 documents from travelers who crossed the city.

He points to text written in bold black and red script, displayed on a wooden front, and says, “None of the pages was numbered.”

He points out that “page numbering is a modern invention,” adding, “In order to move between the pages of the book, the last word found at the bottom of the page to the left is rewritten at the top of the next page to the right, which helps the reader know which page he was reading in case the papers are scattered.” mistake”.

However, these treasures are facing a threat, as the Sahara desert is expanding rapidly, while climate change causes seasonal floods that affect the foundations supporting the library buildings and endanger the Islamic treasures contained therein.

Ahmed Salah, owner of the bookstore Moulay Mohamed Ould Ahmed Cherif, looks at a row of old books displayed on wooden boards attached to the walls.

Like his colleagues, Salah realizes the fragility of this legacy, and calls for his help so that he can continue his work of preserving these books.