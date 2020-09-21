Desi short video sharing app Chingari has been downloaded more than 30 million times so far. After the ban of TikTok, Indian app spark became quite popular and in just 3 months, this app has touched 3 crore downloads. Augmented Reality (AR) filters have been launched in the Spark app on a new occasion. The company hopes that with the introduction of new filters, young creators and users will get more fun than before.The Spark app revealed in its release that users who use the app the most are between 18 and 35 years old. The release stated that the app has been downloaded in Hyderabad for the most number of 5.6 million times. It is worth noting that the Chingari app is available in many Indian languages ​​such as Bangla, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Oriya and Telugu. Apart from this, English and Spanish support is also available.

According to the information, the app has achieved record growth in other markets outside India including the US, Singapore, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Kuwait.

The Chingari app gained tremendous popularity in the country after the Tiktok ban. The app has been downloaded more than 3.5 million times within just 24 hours after the TicTalk ban. Apart from Spark, several other Indian social networking apps such as Rizzle, Moj and Trail also gained considerable lead.