It all starts with 11 model countries, many from the third world, which will then lead the way… If the state decides that toxic waste must be deposited under your house…





The year to keep We’re looking at 2028. A moment in which the United Nations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and partners of the Rockefeller Foundation want to implant a global public digital infrastructure (DPI) in part of humanity, and then extend it to the rest of the planet.

The campaign is called “50-in-5” and serves to accelerate the total digital ID. Things? It means having a world where everyone is tracked thanks to three fundamental things: a specific digital identity, a bank account and a smartphone. Everyone will have to have these three pillars. Life is built on them.

“50-in-5”, explains the UN agency UNDP, “underlines the united commitment of the participating countries to work together to implement safe and inclusive PPE”. The benefactors of this program? “The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Center for Digital Public Infrastructure, Co-Develop (Rockefeller Foundation), the Digital Public Goods Alliance and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) which is supported by GovStack, the Inter-American Development Bank and UNICEF.” Cso from passports to tax collection, from toll payments to the right to vote, from climate adaptation to access to work, from treatments to vaccines, up to the regulation of urban life, everything will be controlled and regulated by the States, with a inevitable disappearance of the individual.

For critics, including Tim Hinchliffe, editor of the technology news blog The Sociableamong the most popular in Ireland and in the Anglo-Saxon European world, there is enormous concern, given the increased surveillance and control linked to digital identity, CBDC (central bank digital currencies), vaccine passports and carbon footprint monitoring. Californian privacy lawyer Greg Glaser is no different: he called the campaign a UN a “totalitarian nightmare,” explaining that it could easily lead to dystopian results. Meanwhile in Italy we don’t even talk about it.

The danger, given the model based on the detailed sharing of one’s data, preferences, purchases, ideas, even movements, is that in this way social credit is given to the right of citizenship; that is, a development model can easily be established based on the assessments of state bureaucrats who classify the reputation of their citizens with scores and sanctions. A recognition if you do what the state bureaucrats consider virtuous, a sanction for what they believe is not.

Thinking about a mass surveillance system is inevitable. In China, where it already exists with the total digitalisation of society, merit points are earned through good deeds, including “praising the State”, the legislation states. The punishments include public shaming, exclusion from booking flights or train tickets, limited access to public services and financial penalties. If the State decides that such a road should be built, toxic waste deposited under your house or a forest should be cut down, it will just have to be done and those who are against it already know what happens to them.

But for now no one is talking about the dark part of the project. Everything is as beautiful as in the fairy tale of Snow White: the rich bourgeois and the modern Fantozzi of our time are made to dream of living immersed in a facilitated bliss of consumption.

The campaign, explains the UN, will stimulate the construction of “an underlying network” that creates a world based on “digital payments, identity and data exchange system”. We start with 11 countries that will take the first step. These countries are called “First Mover” as the UN explains “they span different geographical areas and income levels: Bangladesh, Estonia, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Moldova, Norway, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Togo”. If we exclude Norway and Singapore, whose technological development is already furiously in line with the model, these are certainly not shining examples of democracy. But what does it matter. Poorer and less democratic countries are more easily manipulated and controlled. “These countries”, explains the UNDP, the program that the UN dedicates to development, “serve as beacons of progress and inspiration for countries to build their digital foundations and improve their economies and people’s well-being”.

