The Chinese Xiaomi revealed this Thursday, the 28th, its first car model. The company's founder, Lei Jun, said at an event that the electric vehicle – called SU7 – would have a body built with a casting method similar to that of Tesla, and that it would use components from suppliers such as Nvidia, Qualcomm and Bosch.

“Xiaomi’s goal for its car is to build a dream car that can rival models like Porsche and Tesla,” Lei said. The company did not specify the price of the SU7.

Xiaomi shares closed down 0.3% in Hong Kong this Thursday.



