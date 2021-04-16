The Chinese authorities are thinking about introducing a so-called expiration date for the digital yuan. Reported by The Wall Street Journal.

As the newspaper notes, this will help the People’s Bank of China, if necessary, “turn off” electronic money after a certain date, in order to force citizens to part with money faster and spend it more actively for the benefit of the economy.

In February, Beijing announced an experiment in which city dwellers would be paid to temporarily ditch traditional money in favor of the digital yuan. It will be attended by about 50 thousand people, they will be allocated 200 yuan (31 dollars). In total, citizens will receive ten million yuan ($ 1.5 million).

The People’s Bank of China is one of several global regulators developing their own digital currency. The central banks of Sweden, France, Russia and several other countries are doing the same. The digital currency is expected to be similar in functionality to non-cash money, but formally it will be the third type of means of payment in addition to the existing cash and non-cash funds.

The US believes that the digital yuan is fraught with a threat. President Joe Biden’s administration fears that he could kickstart “a long-term effort to overthrow the dollar as the world’s dominant reserve currency.”