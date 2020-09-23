Chinese virus scientist Dr. Li Meng Yan has claimed that the dangerous corona virus was developed in a government lab in Wuhan. In an interview with a news channel, he also said that the Chinese government was aware of the spread of the infection.

WHO also involved in China’s attempt to hide

At the beginning of the outbreak in Wuhan, doctor Li Meng Yan, who investigated the origin of the corona virus, said that he had discovered the outbreak of the outbreak in Wuhan. He also claims that the Chinese government was aware of the spread of the virus before accepting it publicly. According to Dr. Li Meng Yan, the World Health Organization is also part of it.

Chinese virus scientist’s sensational claim



In relation to the origin of the corona virus, he said that the talk of the spread of Wuhan from the market has tried to cover the Chinese government. Dr. Li Meng Yan, a scientist at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, alleges that an attempt was made to silence his superiors in China.

He accused the Chinese government of tarnishing his reputation through social media, cyber attacks. Earlier on 14 September, he made a sensational disclosure, claiming that the corona virus was made in Wuhan’s lab. Yan had been researching the Corona virus for a long time. He said that during research, he came to know that the corona virus was developed in a lab in China.

