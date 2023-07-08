Aden (Al Ittihad)

The meeting of the UN and Chinese envoys discussed developments in peace efforts in Yemen, according to the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, who confirmed that the latter met with the Chinese Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs, Zhai Jun.

The office of the UN envoy added, in a tweet on Twitter, that the envoys discussed ways to enhance concerted international support for the mediation undertaken by the United Nations in Yemen. The meeting stressed, according to the office, the importance of preserving the unity of the Security Council on supporting a sustainable political solution to the conflict in Yemen.

The meeting came within the framework of the UN envoy’s efforts to revive peace efforts in Yemen, which have stagnated in recent weeks.

These talks come amid ongoing international efforts to resolve the Yemen crisis, which has been going on for nearly 9 years, and which has left one of the worst humanitarian and economic crises in the world.

In another context, the team of the Human Association for Rights and Freedoms reviewed, yesterday, with the Human Rights Officer of the Special Procedures Branch of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Antara Singh, the conditions of childhood in Yemen in light of the Houthi group’s further violations against children and its lack of commitment. With the agreements it signed with the United Nations represented by the UNICEF “Yemen Office” on protecting children during armed conflict and not recruiting them.

During the meeting held at the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva on the sidelines of the 53rd session of the Human Rights Council, the human rights team stated that civil society organizations monitored and documented the recruitment of about 238 children, following the agreements signed by the Houthi group with the United Nations.

The human rights team also touched on the crime of Houthi changing the textbook in the areas under its control, and the grave danger it poses to children, and a source of violence against them, as students’ heads are mobilized with the group’s thought and ideology and push them to the battlefields and build abnormal personalities prone to violence and terrorism, pointing to what The group is planting mines and booby-trapped devices in the form of unrecognizable toys, stones and camouflaged formations, so that most of its victims are children.

For her part, Antara Singh expressed her understanding of these violations, expressing her concern about the violations that Yemeni children are exposed to, and that she will submit these reports to the specialists. The human rights team also briefed Nadine Sahouri, responsible for the Yemen file in the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, about the widespread arrests of human rights defenders and civilians, and the violations and torture they are subjected to in Houthi prisons, which caused permanent disabilities for some of them.

The team also reviewed the issue of the siege imposed on the city of Taiz by the Houthis, and the group’s closure of a large number of human rights organizations in Sana’a and allowing only organizations that identify with the group’s project, touching on the restrictions imposed by the Houthis against female activists and human rights defenders, such as preventing travel and movement without a mahram. .

For her part, the person in charge of the Yemen and Middle East file expressed her astonishment at the extent of the violations, demanding that she be provided with all new information regarding human rights, expressing her readiness to cooperate with the human rights team of the Human League and to conduct training courses for human rights defenders on the international mechanisms in force in the Human Rights Council.