The Chinese TV company Skyworth was accused of unauthorized collection of personal data.

According to South China Morning PostProduct users complain that the Chinese company’s smart TVs scan devices that are also connected to the same local network as the TV every 10 minutes. So, according to users, the company collects data without permission, which it subsequently sent to the analytical firm Gozen Data.

According to the publication, the device collected data such as device names, IP addresses, network latency information, as well as the names of other Wi-Fi networks within range.

Skyworth subsequently apologized to buyers for the damage, saying they no longer partnered with Gozen Data. The company demanded from the analytical firm to completely remove the previously illegally collected information.

